DONALD HOUSTON PATTERSON, 63, of Sissonville, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at home. As per his wishes, there will be no service. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.