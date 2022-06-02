On Monday, May 30, 2022, DONALD JOSEPH (JOE) HECK of Proctorville, OH, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 75.
Joe was born on February 7, 1947 in Russell, Kentucky to Dennis Franklin and Mona Albright Heck. He served on active duty in the U.S. Airforce from August 15, 1966 to May 25, 1970. He received his Bachelors Degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology from Marshall University. He worked as a U.S. Property Officer at Marshall ROTC and then worked as a Special Agent for the U.S. Department of Defense. On December 30, 1972, he married Joanne McCormick. They raised two children, Ramona (Heck) McMillian, and Aaron Heck both of Proctorville. He had a passion for stock car racing, helping Ramona with her horses and Aaron with motocross.
He is survived by his wife Joanne, one brother Paul (Eddie) Heck and sister-in-law Mary as well as Ramona McMillian and Andy Kessinger, Aaron Heck and Kandice, three grandchildren Talon and Keeley Heck and Jacob McMillian, Mother-In-Law Betty McCormick, Brother-In-Laws Wayne, Roger, and Kim McCormick and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Joe was preceded in death by his mother and father, Dennis Franklin and Mona, half-brothers and sisters, Glenn, Norma, Wayne and Shirley as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at Halls Funeral home in Proctorville Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 2 p.m. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Internment will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, WV.