MR. DONALD L. "DON" HOOD JR., age 76 of Elkton, passed away 12:18 a.m., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville, KY.
Services will be Thursday, October 21, 2021 12 Noon at Latham Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Cummings and Rev. Jerry Tracy officiating. Burial with full military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY at 2 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday October 20, 2021 from 5 to 8 p.m., at Latham Funeral Home in Elkton. Services will be live-streamed at lathamfuneralhome.com.
Mr. Don was born in Charleston, West Virginia May 31, 1945. He was retired from the U.S. Army after 22 years of service with the rank of Sergeant First Class, he was a Viet Nam veteran. He was a member of Elkton Baptist Church, a lifetime member of VFW Post 1913 where he served many years on the Honor Guard. Mr. Don was known for being involved with the sports teams as an umpire/referee as a member of the TSAA and WKHSAA. He loved to play golf, karoake, fishing, and playing in the Senior Games with the Pennyrile Senior Citzens. He is preceded in death by his wife Laura Elizabeth Knight Hood in 2020, his parents Donald L Hood Sr. and Alvalee Childers Hood.
He is survived by his son Bryan Leech of Elkton, and his daughters Tracy Williams of Trenton, KY, Donna Thompson (Owen) of Coventry, RI, Julie Hood Knight (Troy) of Elkton, and Brigitte Hood Bishop (Sean Stone) of Elkton, special cousins Curtis "Buddy" Winters of Bancroft, WV and Sheila Jeffries of Redhouse, WV his 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.