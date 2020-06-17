Donald L. Ellis
DONALD L. ELLIS, 86, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 12, 2020, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane.
He was born in Newport News, VA, to the late Harry Wilson and Heloise Marie Watson Ellis and moved to St. Albans with his wife Emma and son Karl in 1957.
Don was a retired co-owner of Coal River Insurance Company and a member of St. Andrew United Methodist Church of St. Albans.
He was a graduate of Warwick High School, Newport News, VA, attended Auburn University under a football scholarship, and graduated from The College of William and Mary.
He was a member of the St. Albans Jaycees and Lions Club. He was on the board of the St. Albans Planning Commission and the Teays Hill Cemetery Board. Don and Emma were one of the first members of the Friendship Force. He sang with the Messiah Chorus, the Charleston Civic Chorus, and the church chancel choir. He performed with the St Albans Theater, M.O.S.T., and was in the production of 1776 with the Charleston Light Opera Guild. Don also enjoyed telling stories to the 2nd graders at Central School. He was instrumental in organizing the Circuit Rider with the United Methodist Men in conjunction with the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a Sunday school teacher. Don received the Torch Award and was a Fellow of the Society of John Wesley. Don was very active in the boy scouts. When he moved to St. Albans, he was the Assistant Scout Master and then the Scout Master at the First Presbyterian Church. He was in the Order of the Arrow Vigil, a 4-bead Wood Badge, and in later years on the Executive Board. He was awarded the Silver Beaver. He was on the staff of Subcamp 13 for 4 National Jamboree's at Fort AP Hill in Virginia.
Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Emma Spear Ellis; daughter, Rene` York of St. Albans; sons, Karl Ellis (Kimberly) of Wooster, OH, and Shawn Ellis (Denise) of Newport News, VA; brother, Robert Leslie Ellis (Janice) of Columbia, MD. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Robert York, Vernon J. York, Jr., Jeremy Reger and Hilary Nikkel; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral service will be held at St. Andrew United Methodist Church, St. Albans, with Rev. Jonathan Dierdorff officiating. Burial will be in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. Andrew United Methodist Church or to the Boy Scouts of America Donald L. Ellis Scholarship Fund for Summer Camp. The donations to the church may be sent to St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 815 Kanawha Terrace, St. Albans, WV 25177, SASAUMC.org. Donations to the scholarship fund may be payable and sent to Boy Scouts of America Buckskin Council, 2829 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25311.
