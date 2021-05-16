DONALD L. JACOBS, 51, of Dunbar, went to be with the Lord on May 6, 2021.
Donald was a long-time resident of Dunbar and worked for McDonald's. He also attended church at Maranatha Fellowship.
Donald was a fun-loving guy who enjoyed being with his friends and joking around. He loved yard sales, playing ball, going fishing and going to the park. Donald's favorite thing was participating in the Special Olympics every year. He was loved by so many and will be greatly missed.
He will meet his mother and father, Vernon and Audrey, in Heaven.
Donald is survived by only one living brother, David Jacobs of Logan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.