DONALD LEE MATHENY, 74, of Elkview went to be with the Lord on June 18, 2021 at his home.
Donald was born on November 5, 1946 to the late Hiram, and Helen Matheny. He was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview, where he served as a custodian. One of his favorite hobbies were going across the state of West Virginia and sight see with his wife. He also enjoyed painting scenic pictures. Donald was a loving husband, and friend. He is going to be missed by everyone who knew him.
In addition to his parents Donald is preceded in death by his sister; Betty Lou Matheny, and brother Gary Wayne Matheny.
He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years Stephanie Matheny that he married on June 20, 1987, siblings; Mary Helen Sanford (Bob), Nancy Sue Meador (Ed), Bob Dutch Matheny (Betsy), Carol Jean Walker (John), Larry Allen Matheny (Debbie), Barb Ann Matheny, adopted daughter; Kim Martin, brother in law; Chip "Chipper" Smith, special friends; Brenda and Steve Graham, Kish and Charles Bledsoe, Opal and Alford Hudson, Rev. Robert (Brenda) Edward and family, Nancy Kuhl, Stephanie White Washington, Karen Messinger and family.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to Dons friends that have not been mentioned.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, June 28, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Elkview, with Pastor Lee Swor, Rev. Robert C. Edward, and Rev. Rodney Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston.
Visitation will be from 1 -2 p.m., on June 28, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.