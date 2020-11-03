DONALD LOU CANTERBURY, 73 of Chesapeake died November 2, 2020 at home.
He was a retired coal truck driver.
He was preceded in death by his father Jess Canterbury, mother, Doris Evelyn Murphy Canterbury Humphreys and brothers, Robert Cornelius and Michael Canterbury.
Surviving are wife, Debbie Clay Canterbury of Chesapeake, daughters, Michelle Hastings of Nitro, Doris Canterbury of Keith, sons, Donald Canterbury Jr. of South Charleston, Jess (Shelby) Canterbury III of Chesapeake, Robert Canterbury of Chesapeake, step children, Brittany (Joseph) Williams of South Charleston, Jason (Heather) Alderman of Florida, Ben Alderman of North Carolina, grandchildren, Mia Hastings, Colt Holstein, Jess IV and Abagail Canterbury, Kallie Paulsen, Cameron Aldridge and Marty and Serenidy Canterbury, step grandchildren, Jackson Cole Williams and Mariah Jade, Katelyn Nicole, Mason and Cameron Alderman.
A celebration of his life will be 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday November 5, 2020 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet where a short funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Damron Bradshaw officiating.
