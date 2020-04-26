DONALD M. MOORE, age 75, of South Charleston, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital after a brief illness.
Donald was born September 24, 1944, in Charleston, son of the late Harold and Velma Craig Moore. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Berneda Mullins Moore.
Donald was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church. He was also a member the Blue Lodge #168 of South Charleston and Beni Kedem Shrine Temple.
He retired last year after 52 years in the Theater business. His early beginnings included working in the concession stand at the Roxy Theater in Clendenin, WV. He went on to work for the Otis Elevator Company. After the passing of his father, he took over Moore Theatre Equipment and Repair, traveling the state repairing and installing theater equipment in cinemas and drive-ins. He even traveled out of state to service a prison in Ohio and helped set up the equipment for the making of the movie "Somersby" with Richard Gere and Jodie Foster.
In later years, he donated the Roxy Theater to the 25045 Foundation in Clendenin where it is currently being restored.
After 25 years in the estate sale business, a perfect transition, he was a co-founder of the South Charleston Antique Mall of which he was active until his death.
Donald is survived by loving wife, Velma; son, Donald Bryan Moore of South Charleston; grandson, Brandon Moore of SC; step children, Jan Northcutt (Jeff) of South Charleston, Mark Perine (Christi) of Cross Lanes, Jillisa McAbee (Mark) of SC; step grandchildren, Michael Northcutt (Kacie), Natalie Stover (John), Braeden Means, Abby McAbee, Anna McAbee, and Ava McAbee; step great-granddaughters, Reagan and Addison Stover; sister, Bertha Davis of Charleston; brothers, John Moore of CA, Charlie Moore (Sue) of FL, and Wayne Moore of Virginia.
A celebration to honor Donald's life will be held at a later date.
Friends may share condolences at our website, www .snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.