Donald Malone

DONALD "TUBBY" MALONE The family of Donald "Tubby" Malone of Cross Lanes, WV is saddened to announce his passing on January 31, 2021 following a short illness.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy Malone, his siblings, Donna Swigger and Bob Malone, and his wife, Paula Malone. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen Malone, his daughter, Katie Boggs (Scott Boggs), his grandchildren, Breck and Bowen Boggs, his brother-in-law, Chuck Swigger, his niece Leigh Ann Pauley (Joey Pauley), along with extended family and friends.
Donald was born July 4, 1950 in Steubenville, OH. He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1969 and continued to be active with his class alumni. He was employed at True Temper and Fed Ex where he gained lifelong friends. Don was always a wonderful addition to any gathering as he was known for his wit and story telling. In his earlier years, he enjoyed golfing and bowling and he enjoyed fishing throughout his life. He also loved traveling, especially cruises. Don truly came into his most loved role nine years ago when he became "Poppy" to Breck and later Bowen. He was a wonderful Poppy who enjoyed spending every possible moment with his grandchildren.
The family will be holding a small private service with Pastor Andy Tuel officiating. A memorial service will be held at a future date. The family suggests donations to the American Lung Association or the Mountaineer Food Bank in lieu of flowers. The family would like to thank Pulmonary Associates of Charleston and the staff at both Thomas Memorial Hospital and Charleston Area Medical Center for their care and compassion throughout his hospitalization.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.