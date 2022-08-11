Thank you for Reading.

DONALD MARVIN STRICKER, 95, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Donald was a member of Quick United Methodist Church and more recently, Fellowship of Praise. He was also was a lifetime member of the Clendenin Masonic Lodge # 126 A.F. & A.M. Donald was an avid outdoors man, loving fishing, hunting, and his garden. He especially loved pickled corn. He served in World War II with the Army-Engineering Corps. Donald loved his family and dancing.

