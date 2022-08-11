DONALD MARVIN STRICKER, 95, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Donald was a member of Quick United Methodist Church and more recently, Fellowship of Praise. He was also was a lifetime member of the Clendenin Masonic Lodge # 126 A.F. & A.M. Donald was an avid outdoors man, loving fishing, hunting, and his garden. He especially loved pickled corn. He served in World War II with the Army-Engineering Corps. Donald loved his family and dancing.
Donald is preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Bertha Stricker, and siblings, Dora, Cecil, Hazel, Maxine, Frank, John, and Harry.
He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Elizabeth Ann Douglas Stricker; sons, Steve (Sherry) and Stan (Debbie) Stricker; daughters, Jackie (Jeff) Moales and Shelly (William) Fizer, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations to LERMA 100 Jackson Drive Elkview, WV 25071.
A service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Moales and Pastor Tony Elmore officiating. Burial will take place at Elk Hills Memorial Park immediately after.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 12, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.