Donald Morris

DONALD L. MORRIS of Shrewsbury, WV passed on October 9, 2020 at home after a short illness.
He attended church in Morris Creek and though later in life his attendance declined he remained a strong believer and held strong in his Faith. Donald was a very giving man who never sought recognition for anything he did and would give a hand up to anyone in need. He graduated from East Bank High School in 1954 and attended WV Institute of Technology for two-and-a-half years. Prior to attending college, He served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Naval Reserves from 1953-1961 at which time he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy on March 9, 1961.
He went to work for Western-Southern Life Insurance Company for a brief time in the 1960's. After leaving Western-Southern he attended Welding School and continued to work at FMC as a welder and welder line foreman building military tanks for the Armed Forces. After working several years as a welder, he left FMC and worked in the WV Coal Mines as a welder and electrician for an honorable thirty-eight years.
He was preceded in death by his Mother Esther Morris, Father Edgebert Morris and loving wife of 40 years Delphia Morris. He was loved and survived by several cousins, stepsons Joseph "Lucky" Mullins (Brenda) of Sterling Heights, Michigan, and Steve Mullins (Pamela) of Fayetteville, WV. Grandchildren Luke Mullins (Alicia) and Casey Mullins of Cedar Grove, WV, Aaron Mullins (Shelley Mullins) of Sterling Heights, Michigan, Sarah Sichko (Jeremy) of Armada, Michigan and great-grandchildren Kasey, Savanna, Ben, Jack and Briar.
Walk thru visitation will be Friday, October 16th, from 12:00 to 12:45 pm at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove and services will follow at 1:00 pm at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow with Pastor Roy Boyd officiating. Entombment will follow the services.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings will be required.