DONALD R. BALSER 82 of Creston, Ohio passed away peacefully at Life Care Hospice in Wooster, Ohio on December 27, 2021.
Donald was born October 20, 1939 in Mammoth, West Virginia to Everett and Hattie Balser. He was a member of the Mammoth Advent Christian Church.
Donald was a firm believer in his Christian faith and loved his wife Azell Balser of 19 years. He so loved his nieces, nephews, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Donald enjoyed watching The Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers. He loved working puzzles, going to gospel singings and doing crossword puzzles all with his wife by his side.
Donald had served in the US Air Force. He also worked at Opers in Chagrin Falls in Ohio where he retired.
Surviving is his wife Azell (Starcher) Balser, step-children Teresa (Bobby) Hunter, Rhonda (Wayne) Troyer, Van King, and Marsha King;
siblings, Emmit (Fay) Balser of Burton, Ohio, James (Shirley) Balser of Massillon, Ohio, Harold Balser of Norton, Ohio, Bernard (Karen) Balser of Bell, West Virginia, Gene (Dolly) Balser of Woodbine, Ga, Norva (Mark) Warner of Parsons, West Virginia along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his Mother Hattie (Young) Balser, Father Everett Balser, Sister Emma Balser and sister Laverne Balser.
Services will be held Friday, December 31, 2021 at 1 p.m., with public viewing one hour before service at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, West Virginia with Pastor Toney Rucker officiating. Intombment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.