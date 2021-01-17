DONALD R. MAYNARD, "BANJO PICKER", 86, of Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on January 4, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House East after a brief illness.
Donald was born on March 24, 1934, in Pikeville, KY, to the late Clinton and Edith Thompson Maynard.
Mr. Maynard served in the United States Army and a truck driver for Wilson Freight, Central Steel and Wire, and Liquid Air until his retirement. He loved banjos and was an avid bluegrass fan. Donald attended Mount Olivet Baptist Church of Charleston, WV.
Mr. Maynard is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Ann Maynard of Charleston, WV; his daughter, Terrie (Mike) Barnes of Titusville, FL; a step son, Steve (Trina) Vanover and step daughter, Lisa Allen both of Ironton, OH; his grandchildren, Lee (Deborah) Taylor of Jacksonville, FL, Matt Taylor of Titusville, FL, Sara Vanover, Kristen (Bradley) Barcus, and Michelle (Al) Parece all of Ironton, OH; his great-grandchildren: Zach and Braden Taylor, Maveric, Tank, and Mayler McFann; and a host of extended family and friends.
Per Donald's request, there will be no public services.
The family has made private arrangements with Bailey Family Funeral Home in Flatwoods, KY.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Donald's memory to the charity of your choice or help someone in need as Donald often did.