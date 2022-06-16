DONALD RAY ANDERSON III also known as Andy, 42, of Morgantown passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born on December 9, 1979, a son of Donald Ray Anderson Jr. and Anita Hopkins Anderson.
Don is survived by his fiancé, Kelly Casto; the children of his heart, Charlotte and Adrian Fleming; his brothers, Nicholas and Bennett Anderson; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins including Seth Hopkins of Texas.
Don was a graduate of Winfield High School and earned a Bachelor Degree from the University of Kentucky in Computer Information Systems. He worked as an IT specialist for Premier Computer Services in Morgantown. He was the first ever certified snowboarding instructor at Winterplace Resort in WV. Don loved online gaming with his core group of friends, his board game group, Marvel movies, watching professional wrestling especially AEW, going on the annual trip to Deep Creek Lake with the Lake Trip Crew and was able to attend just prior to his passing. He had an astonishing comic book collection, a great, dry sense of humor, and was very sharp and witty. He has been described as a deep, quiet, stoic, loving person. He was great with kids, enjoyed attending sporting events with his step-children, and was a very child oriented step-father.
In accordance with his wishes, Don's body will be cremated. A catered memorial service will be held on June 19th at Joplin Park in South Charleston, WV at 12:30 p.m.
A memorial service will be held in Morgantown at a later date. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.