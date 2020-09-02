DONALD RAY ANDREWS, 85, of Scott Depot, formerly of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Full obituary to follow soon. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 4, at First Baptist Church, St. Albans. Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Alban is honored to serve the Andrews family.
