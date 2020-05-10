Mr. DONALD RAY JORDAN JR., 53, of St. Albans, passed away May 8, 2020. Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home is serving the Jordan family.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.