Donald Ray Jordan

Mr. DONALD RAY JORDAN JR., 53, of St. Albans, passed away May 8, 2020. Burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at Barnett Chapel Cemetery, Liberty. Gatens - Harding Funeral Home is serving the Jordan family.

