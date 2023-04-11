Donald Ray Mathena

DONALD "DON" RAY MATHENA, of Winston Salem NC, passed away on March 27th, at Specialty Select Hospital in Bristol TN, after battling complications from pneumonia.
He is preceded in death by his father James E. "Jim" Mathena, and his cousin James A. "Jimmy" Mathena.
Don was born March 23, 1961 to James and Joyce Mathena, in Charleston, West Virginia. He graduated from George Washington High School where he lettered in Football and Track. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Business and Economics from West Virginia University.
Don will be remembered for his interest in cars, his love of WVU football, NASCAR, his corvette, and working on his home and garden. If he wasn't out mowing or weed eating, he was detailing one of his vehicles, or tinkering in his garage. He didn't know a stranger, made friends with his neighbors, stayed in touch with his high school friends, and was the love of his wife's life. He loved life, his family, and his wife. Everyone will miss his amusing stories. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.
Left to grieve his passing is his loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Gail M. Hamric Mathena; his mother, Joyce Mathena; two sisters, Patti Hickman (Phil); Brenda Rader (Steve); nephews, Brian Hickman (Jennifer); Joe Hickman (Heather); Stephen Rader (Claire); nieces, Heather Rae (Leroy), Candace Talley (Walter); great nephews, Zach Hickman, Luke Hickman, Hendrix Rader, Braylen Talley. He also left behind 2 nieces and 3 nephews by his wife, Jessica Walker, Lindsay Walker, Lonnie Walker, Thomas Walker and Brandon Walker.
A memorial service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in South Charleston, WV on Saturday, May 6th at 11 a.m.