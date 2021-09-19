Former West Virginia resident DONALD RAY MILLER died from renal failure brought on by debilitating Parkinson's disease on August 30, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. Don was born on June 11, 1942 in Charleston, WV to Kathleen and Brook Miller.
In his prime, Don was a skilled athlete who loved being outside, breathing fresh air and pushing himself to his fullest. He excelled in track and field as well as long-distance cycling through the mountains of his home state and treasured the times spent snowmobiling and boating. He had a love of marathon running and was an early and frequent participant in east coast marathons as well as the Charleston Distance Run held over the Labor Day weekend. In addition to running, Don was an avid bicyclist who on several occasions cycled from West Virginia to North Carolina for nothing other than the sheer pleasure of being outdoors.
Don was a military veteran, serving in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Colorado. In the 1980's he relocated to Colorado to follow his dream and train at higher altitudes. In a cruel twist of fate, his ability to participate in the activities he most loved were lessened and then fully curtailed as Parkinson's disease robbed him of his once fluid mobility.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. Don is survived by his wife Marianne Winter, family Robert Winter (Jill), and Richard Winter (Debbie) as well as several grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Miller Whelan, of Plano, Texas.
We request you silently pay tribute to Don's memory by smiling the next time you see a runner, a cyclist or anyone enjoying themselves in the outdoors. Contributions can be made to any charity supporting Parkinson's research.