Donald Ray Pauley

DONALD "DONNIE" RAY PAULEY, 82, of Charleston, WV departed this life peacefully to GLORY on Friday, May 13, 2022, with his family singing hymns at his bedside.
He was born on March 8, 1940, the son of late Clarence Elbert Pauley and Margaret E. Pauley Goddard of Charleston, WV. Donnie was preceded in death by brother, Clarence E. Pauley, and sister, Mary Stuart Harris. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Patricia (Trish) Grass Pauley, children and spouses, Donna Lynne (Pauley) and Charles Wilson, of Charleston, Stephen and Victoria Pauley, of Nitro, grandchildren and spouses, Jared (Geneva) Pauley, of NY, Nicholas (Lacie) Wilson, of St. Albans, Leah Pauley, of California, Luke (Taylor) Pauley of Japan and NC, Ian Pauley-Wilson, of Charleston, great grandchildren, Jetson Pauley, of NY, Teagan Wilson, of St. Albans, Layla and Sam Cook, of NC, siblings and spouses, Phyllis Weaver, Alum Creek, James (Carol) Pauley, South Charleston, Gary (Dorothy) Pauley, Palestine, Grete' Pauley, Ft Pierce.
Donnie was a member of the Oakwood Baptist Church where he humbly served as a Trustee, participated in Men's Fellowship, Sunday School, and church work projects, alongside his church brothers. The Forks of Coal Baptist Church, Alum Creek, WV, held a special place in Donnie's heart for this is where he came to know the Lord, baptized and was a Trustee. As a young teenager, he started his first paper route and lovingly told how he saved his paper money to buy his mother her first electric washing machine. He was a natural born carpenter, mechanic and autobody mechanic, his work was flawless. Donnie joined the United State Marine Corp in 1958, after returning to Charleston in 1959, he began working at A & P grocery, his mechanic career started at Dawson Garage in 1965, Bells Lines Trucking, Smith Transfer, Matlack Transport, and a lifetime of building, creating, and repairing. His joy was building hotrods, member of the Goodguys Car Club (204574), avid animal lover, always ready and willing to help his family, friends, and strangers, just offer him the cup of coffee. Donnie led by example of hard work with integrity, providing as a man, was a taskmaster with the expectation of high performance.
The void he leaves will never be filled in the lives and thoughts of his wife, family, siblings, extended family, and friends.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday May 21, 2022 at Oakwood Baptist Church with Pastor David Moutz officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the Service, 11 - 1 p.m., at the Church.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to those who prayed for Donnie and Trish over his long illness, Kathy, Phyllis and the Weaver family for their unending love and support, Jim, Carol, Tim, Janice for their physical support, love and strength, the extended Pauley's, Oakwood family, Chad, Carlita, Mary B, Pastor David, Deacons and others, Hospice staff and special thanks to Narissa, Hospice RN and Cheryl, Hospice RN, neighbors, work families and lastly for the quiet ongoing support of Rob, Donna, Nancy, Sam, Grass grandchildren and the love of the Dunlap cousins.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.