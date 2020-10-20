DONALD RAY PECK, 67, of Montgomery passed away on October 10, 2020. He was born on April 20, 1953 in Blount, WVa., to the late Clarence and Beatrice Facemeyer Peck.
He is survived by his daughters; Heather Bukus (Scott), Nichole McClain (Anthony), and Tina Canterbury (Kevin). Grandchildren; Lawanda, Katelyne, Logan, and Sophia. Sisters; Barbara Nickson, Beulah Stephenson, brother; Gary Pack, and his special friend and caregiver Kim Wagner.
At this time there will be no services or visitation. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com