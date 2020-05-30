DONALD RAY WADE, 96, of Ravenswood, passed away May 28, 2020. Private burial will be in Ravenswood Cemetery. Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, is providing arrangements.
Funerals for Saturday, May 30, 2020
Barlow Jr., Jack - 3 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.
Cunningham, Jack - 2 p.m., Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane.
Fields, Alice - 2 p.m., Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart.
Halstead, Edna - 11 a.m., Danville Memorial Park.
Lovejoy, Bob - 11 a.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Morris, Lewis - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Summers, Matthew - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens.