DONALD RAY WHITE, 85 of Calvin went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday December 24, 2022. He left his earthly home to go to his heavenly home as he was surrounded by his loving wife of many years and his four children. Don passed away on a parcel of land that was once part of the family farm that he was raised on and spent the majority of his life residing. He was the son of the late Esau Jacob and Edith Kettle White and was born at Camden-on-Gauley January 20, 1937. Don was the co-owner of White Auto Sales in Summersville, former co-owner of Alpha Mining Inc. and past owner of Don's Service Station at Craigsville. He was a hard working man who enjoyed gardening, auctions and visiting the Amish country. Don was a member of the NCHS class of 1956 and the Alderson Missionary Baptist Church at Craigsville.
He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Melinda "Mindy" White; son-in-law, Jerry Clutter; brother, Ronald White; and sister, Wilma Jean Robinson.
He is survived by his Wife, Betty Allen White; son, Darrell White (Tonia) Craigsville; daughters, Sharon Harlow (Mark), Wanda Clutter all of Calvin, and Lura Justice (Charlie) of Summersville; Brothers, David White Chillicothe, Ohio, and John White Calvin; sisters, June Hutchinson Craigsville, Rosa Lee Mahon (Harold) Galena, Ohio, and Linda Tuckwiller Seven Lakes, NC; grandchildren,
Shawn, Cody, Tesla, Krista, Matthew, Isaac, JR and Anthony; and 11 Great Grandchildren, plus one expected to arrive in April.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday December 28 in the Alderson Missionary Baptist Church at Craigsville with Pastor Ed Groves officiating. Burial will follow in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville is in charge of arrangements.