DONALD RICHARD KINNEY, born March 15, 1943, in Logan County, WV, son of the late Clyde and Lilly McClellan Kinney, departed this life on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. At Don's request, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, WV.
