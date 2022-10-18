Thank you for Reading.

Donald Richard Loyd
DONALD RICHARD LOYD, 86, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.

He was a retired Banker who began his career at Kanawha Valley Bank in Charleston after graduating from South Charleston High School in 1955. He began working at the Bank of St. Albans in 1969. He then worked for City National Bank of St. Albans where he retired in 2000.

