DONALD RICHARD LOYD, 86, of St. Albans passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was a retired Banker who began his career at Kanawha Valley Bank in Charleston after graduating from South Charleston High School in 1955. He began working at the Bank of St. Albans in 1969. He then worked for City National Bank of St. Albans where he retired in 2000.
Preceding him in death were his parents Richard and Mabel Loyd of Ruth, WV, also his brother Denver (Sandy) of South Charleston and sister, Charlotte Loyd of Charleston.
Surviving are his loving wife of 55 years Peggy Sparks Loyd of St. Albans; son, Jonathan Richard Loyd of St. Albans, daughter, Lisa Sayre (Walter) of St. Albans, daughter, Jennifer Hedrick (Charlie) of Fraziers Bottom; grandsons, Jacob Sayre, John Hedrick and Brody Donald Loyd; granddaughters, Rachel Smith (Cameron) and Lindsay Sayre; one sister, Karen Slater-Loyd (Sharon) of Culloden. Also many nieces and nephews.
Don loved his family and friends dearly. He would help out anyone who asked. He was always so happy for all the children and grandchildren to be together for special occasions. He was so loved and will be greatly missed.
Don was a donor to the West Virginia University Human Gift Registry in Morgantown, WV.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, October 20, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Steve Hinkle officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. prior to the memorial service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, In Memory of Donald R. Loyd, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25837.