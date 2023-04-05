We are sad to announce the passing of DONALD "ROCKY" SALTSGAVER of Shrewsbury, West Virginia on March 20, 2023. He was just 68 years of age. Rocky passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a short illness.
Rocky was a retired Coal Miner. He loved his family, friends, fishing, camping, sports and wood working. He was a strong, kind and thoughtful soul, and he will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched.
Everyone he left in this world hates that he is gone, but we are happy that he is now in Heaven with his mother, Lettie Jo Bowe; and his father, Ross Saltsgaver and is in no more pain.
Rocky is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pamela Saltsgaver; his daughters, Dawnya (Brian) Bennett, Chasidy (David) Mullins, Roxanna Saltsgaver; son, Christopher (Emma) Atkins; grandchildren, Dustin Saltsgaver, Joey Hudnull, Jonathon Bennett, Brianna Bennett, Bubber Petry, Breyer Mullins, Ryan Pynn, Jill Pynn, Chelse Atkins, Nevaeh Saltsgaver, and Jersey Dillard; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Ross (Barbara) Saltsgaver, Richard (Connie) Saltsgaver; sister, Peggy Hammond; and assorted family and caring friends.
His Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 4 - 8 p.m., at the Belle Community Center located at 1100 E DuPont Ave., Belle, West Virginia 25015.