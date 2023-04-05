Thank you for Reading.

Donald "Rocky" Saltsgaver
We are sad to announce the passing of DONALD "ROCKY" SALTSGAVER of Shrewsbury, West Virginia on March 20, 2023. He was just 68 years of age. Rocky passed away surrounded by his loved ones after a short illness.

Rocky was a retired Coal Miner. He loved his family, friends, fishing, camping, sports and wood working. He was a strong, kind and thoughtful soul, and he will be missed and remembered by the many lives he touched.

