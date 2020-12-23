Thank you for Reading.

DONALD EUGENE SHAVER 87, passed away December 17, 2020. Saturday, December 26, 2020 in Simons-Coleman -Funeral Home, Richwood. At 2:30 p.m. Friends may call on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 1:30 til 2:30 p.m., COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Simons-Coleman Funeral Home oversaw all arrangement