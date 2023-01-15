DONALD WALLS JR., 83 of Winfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023 after a prolonged illness.
Donnie graduated from Elkview High School after which he went to work at West Virginia American Water Company where he worked for over forty years. Donnie had a passion for working in his yard. He attended Winfield Baptist Church. Donnie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The love of his life was his wife, Brenda Walls who he was married to for 64 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Freda Walls; sisters, JoAnn and Peggy Jo; twin brother, Danny; and grandson, Corey.
Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted wife, Brenda; sister, Sharon (John); and brother, David (Bonnie); children, Carma (Bill), Mark, and Greg (Kellie), grandchildren, Justin (Kelly), Ashley (Kody), Brandon, and Josh; and great grandchildren, Alexis, Tinley, Delaney, Mark James, Crew, and Asher.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local Make a Wish Foundation in memory of his late grandson, Corey Walls.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lila Robinson and Alissa Ramey for their loving care during his extended illness.
A service will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, January 17 at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Andrew Gordon officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.