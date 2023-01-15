Thank you for Reading.

DONALD WALLS JR., 83 of Winfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 12, 2023 after a prolonged illness.

Donnie graduated from Elkview High School after which he went to work at West Virginia American Water Company where he worked for over forty years. Donnie had a passion for working in his yard. He attended Winfield Baptist Church. Donnie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The love of his life was his wife, Brenda Walls who he was married to for 64 years.

