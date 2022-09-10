Donald Wayne Halstead Sep 10, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DONALD WAYNE HALSTEAD, 65, of Danville, WV passed away September 8, 2022. He will be buried in Miller Cemetery at Mud River, Danville, WV. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Donald Wayne Halstead Danville Cemetery Mud River Pass Away Miller Recommended for you Local Spotlight Arnold Guy “Buck” Stephens Elaine Alva Jones Robert Lanham Garland Lee Hayes Blank Tara Michelle Elmore Elizabeth Hensley Blank Robert E. L. Greene II Carolyn Lynn Huffman Blank Okey Lee Edens Blank Virginia Grace Groves Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV From students to seniors, Dunbar couple's nonprofit engages in civic enrichment, outreach Robert Saunders: Turtles all the way down Kathleen M. Jacobs: The silver lining of slow living Artist recreates Dunglen Hotel logo from newly discovered artifact Snake, rattle & roll: Eastern Panhandle researcher's life inspired a new generation of reptile enthusiasts