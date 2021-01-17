DONALD WAYNE JARRELL (AKA POPS), 65, passed to his heavenly home on January 9, 2021.
Don had many journeys and adventures of traveling in life which lead him moving to Myrtle Beach SC.
It was there he was diagnosed with Liver cancer. It was his wish in his final months to return to where he called his home in Charleston WV to be with his beloved sons Jason and Brian Jarrell and his two Grandchildren with whom he loved being PawPaw, he would say they were his sweet angels Carter and Cailee Jarrell. In addition, Don leaves behind his dedicated sister and brother-in-law Marsha and Curt Waldron of North Myrtle Beach SC. and his caring Mother-in -law Katie Javins of Kanawha City along with loving nieces and nephews and lifelong friends who were also considered part of his family.
Don was predeceased by his mother, Janet Mae and his loving Sister Joy.
Don was very proud of his work as a Foreman with the International Union of Painters from 1973-2002 until he was injured disabled.
Inurnment will be private at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 is in charge of arrangements.
