DONALD WAYNE LEWIS, 78, formerly of Nitro, WV, peacefully passed away on June 18, 2020, at his Jefferson, GA, residence with his loving family by his side. He was born March 3, 1942, in Charleston, WV, the son of Roger and Virginia Lewis.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Patricia Lewis. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in St. Albans, WV.
Don was blessed with two children and five wonderful grand-children: Donald Mark Lewis, of Houston, TX, and wife, Jackie, and their two children, Katie and Brandon; and Douglas W. Lewis, of Dacula, GA, and his wife, Becky, and their three children, Matthew, Lyndsey and Alyssa.
Don is survived by his brother, Jim (Gloria) Lewis of St. Albans, and Linda (Arnold) Moore of Cross Lanes.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Barbara Duke.
Don graduated from SAHS in 1960 and WVU in 1965. He was a chemical engineer and worked for FMC/Great Lakes for 38 years. Don then worked for the State of WV (DEP) and Elementis Chemicals for approximately 11 years until he retired.
Don and Pat lived in Nitro for 54 years until they recently moved to Jefferson, Georgia, in 2019.
Don's greatest joy was being with his family. He loved bicycling, playing golf and raising greyhounds with his wife. He spent countless hours with his sons coaching them and their baseball teams for years at Nitro City Park. Don also enjoyed organizing unforgettable family vacations and fun family outings.
Don was a loving and proud grandfather and cherished the time spent with each grandchild.
'Don', 'Dad', 'PaPa' - you created great memories for all of us and you will always be remembered.
Funeral service will held 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with the Rev. Doug Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
You may visit Don's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Lewis family.