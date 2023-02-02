DONALD WEBSTER WORLLEDGE, age 90, died Friday January 27, 2023 following a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ellen (Simpson), his daughter Cecile and Thomas Holthaus, and his son Thomas and Jan Worlledge. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tracie, Stephen and Mark and great grandchildren Eli, Gabe and Bella.
Don was born August 31, 1932 in Mount Lookout West Virginia. When he was young he lived and worked on a large self-sufficient family farm and attended a one room schoolhouse. He became a believer and attended the local Baptist church as a young teen. His faith remained strong throughout his life.
He met Mary Ellen Simpson, the love of his life while they were both in college. They were married on June 5, 1954 and had a long loving marriage. In the later years Don lovingly cared for her as her health declined from Alzheimer's.
Don graduated from West Virginia University as an industrial engineer.
He began his career in the aluminum industry in West Virginia. His exemplary career came full circle back to the same facility as president and COO.
In his retirement years, Don lived at Smith Mountain Lake in Virginia where he was able to pursue his longtime interests in sailing and golfing.
He and Mary Ellen also hosted many family members and friends at the lake providing cherished memories for all.
Don is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Funeral Service for Donald Worlledge will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 5 p.m., with Pastor Richard Thompson officiating. Visitation will be from 3 p.m., until time of service at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, 4203 Salines Drive Malden, WV 25306. Burial will be at Eagle Rock Cemetery, Indian Lane (State Road 734) Eagle Rock, Virginia 25306 Sunday, February 5 at 2 p.m.
If you would like to send Flowers, please contact Young Floral (His Grandson Mark works there): Website: www.youngfloral.com Phone: 800-879-6864 | 304-346-5384
You may also donate to the WVU Foundation at 1 Waterfront Pl 7th Fl, Morgantown, WV 26501 or the Alzheimer's Association in his honor at 1601 2nd Ave., Charleston, WV 25387