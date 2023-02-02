Thank you for Reading.

Donald Webster Worlledge
DONALD WEBSTER WORLLEDGE, age 90, died Friday January 27, 2023 following a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ellen (Simpson), his daughter Cecile and Thomas Holthaus, and his son Thomas and Jan Worlledge. He is also survived by his grandchildren Tracie, Stephen and Mark and great grandchildren Eli, Gabe and Bella.

