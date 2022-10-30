DONALD WOLFE, 84, of Orlando, Florida passed away on October 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 46 years; sons, Donald (Donnie) Wolfe Jr. (Mitzi) of Charleston, West Virginia, Robert Anthony (Tony) (Michele) Wolfe of Hollywood, FL.; and daughter, Debora Bragg (Gene) of Satellite Beach, FL. He was blessed with six grandchildren - Michael, Jamon, Bryan, Ashley, Holli, Kristy and 12 great grandchildren (and one more due in November).
Don was born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia, mainly in the Kanawha City area, and lived there until 1982 when he and Linda relocated to Orlando. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, and traveling in their motorhome, but his favorite hobby has always been cars in some capacity. It started with his first car that he bought for $50 with his paper route money at the age of 15. Don was a car mechanic, raced cars on dirt tracks, and later enjoyed restoring old cars.
He was very persistent when it came to fixing things and he passed this on to his sons to never give up - repairing something was always better than buying new. Linda always called him "Mr. Fixit" as he truly lived by the saying that "where there's a will there's a way".
Don loved his family and was proud of all their achievements and the kind of adults they became. Even though the family was not all centrally located, he loved seeing pictures of the little ones. He enjoyed time with his friends, his neighbors, and just being at home.
In honor of his wishes, Don is being cremated and requested there be no service. Loomis Funeral Home in Apopka, FL, is handling the arrangements.
To offer condolences go to Loomisfuneralhomes.com or legacy.com. At some time in the future his remains will be placed at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV.
In closing:
"One day you are going to hug your last hug, kiss your last kiss, and hear someone's voice for the last time, but you never know when the last time will be. Live every day as if it were the last time you will be with the person you love.''