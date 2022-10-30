Thank you for Reading.

Donald Wolfe
DONALD WOLFE, 84, of Orlando, Florida passed away on October 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 46 years; sons, Donald (Donnie) Wolfe Jr. (Mitzi) of Charleston, West Virginia, Robert Anthony (Tony) (Michele) Wolfe of Hollywood, FL.; and daughter, Debora Bragg (Gene) of Satellite Beach, FL. He was blessed with six grandchildren - Michael, Jamon, Bryan, Ashley, Holli, Kristy and 12 great grandchildren (and one more due in November).

Don was born and raised in Charleston, West Virginia, mainly in the Kanawha City area, and lived there until 1982 when he and Linda relocated to Orlando. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, boating, and traveling in their motorhome, but his favorite hobby has always been cars in some capacity. It started with his first car that he bought for $50 with his paper route money at the age of 15. Don was a car mechanic, raced cars on dirt tracks, and later enjoyed restoring old cars.

