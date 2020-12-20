DONALD WRAY BOOTH, age 79 of Cross Lanes, WV, passed peacefully after a short illness Friday December 18th, 2020 at Hospice House, CAMC Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Louisa, KY May 1, 1941. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby Wells Booth and Harold Booth, sister Carolyn Booth Summers and a son Harold Scott Booth.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Linda, son Chris Booth (Angela), daughter Belinda Booth Curtis (Corey), and three grandchildren which he adored - Tony, Danny, and Chloe. Extended family members and friends too numerous to name were very special to him as well.
He joined the US Marines when he was 18 and was honorably discharged 6 years later. He worked as an Engineer in numerous industries for the rest of his life in Charleston, WV and Charlotte, NC. He retired numerous times but continued to work as that was his passion. He greatly enjoyed the company of his fellow coworkers most recently at NG Innovations. He was a faithful member of Community Chapel Church in Cross Lanes for 46 years and served in a variety of roles. He loved spending time with his immediate and church family, traveling to the beach, and inventing things with his coworkers. He did not know a stranger and offered help to many in need through homeless shelters and the Gideons. He was a friend to lean on and will be remembered for the many stories and kind words he offered to others.
Services will be held Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 2 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with visitation from 1 until the time of service. Interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermontainfuneralhome.com.
Masks will be required at all times during the service and social distancing will be strictly observed. Virtual hugs only please.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations be sent to Community Chapel Church, PO Box 7025, Cross Lanes, WV 25313.