DONREDA BAIRE, 68, of Madison, WV passed away Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.

Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. A visitation will beheld from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at the funeral home.

