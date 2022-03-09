DONNA CAROLINE COOK, 64 of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 5, 2022. Her faith has been made sight and she is certainly celebrating in Heaven with many family members and friends.
Donna was born on May 18, 1957, to the late Benjamin T. Cook and Emma Caroline Loveall Cook and remained a life-long resident of Charleston, WV. She was a graduate of Dupont High School, class of 1975 and attended West Virginia State College. Donna was employed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and retired with 34 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Loretta Kay Cook Wilson. She is survived by her sisters, Lorena (Jim) Rowe of Stafford, VA, Georgia Cook of Charleston, Betty (Phillip) Perry of St. Albans and brother, Ben (Lee Ann) Cook, Jr. of Little Hocking, OH and a host of nieces and nephews (including great nieces and nephews). In addition, Donna leaves behind special friends, Greg Nicholson, his children and grandchildren and Verena Mader and sons.
Children brought Donna such joy. She loved her nieces and nephews dearly and the children and grandchildren of many special friends. Each one of them held a very special place in her heart. She displayed and cherished the artwork and gifts given to her by these precious children in her life (many who are now adults).
Most importantly, Donna would desire all of her friends and family to know that salvation is available to all. "For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life". John 3:16
The family would like to thank the staff of CAMC Memorial Hospital and Stonerise Rehab Nursing Facility for the care and concern they have given to Donna and the family these past two months.
The celebration of life for Donna will be held Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, WV. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Graveside service will take place immediately following the funeral at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to help orphans in the Ukrainian crisis through: Lifeline Children's Services, 100 Missionary Ridge, Birmingham, AL 35242, Phone: 1-205-967-0811 (specifying your gift for orphanages in the Ukraine) or a Ukrainian relief organization of your choice.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com