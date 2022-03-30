Thank you for Reading.

DONNA CHRISTINE WILLIAMS MATSON of Kenna passed away on March 23, 2022, at her home, with her family beside her.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 2 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.

Full obituary obituary may be read by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.

