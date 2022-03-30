Donna Christine Williams Matson Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DONNA CHRISTINE WILLIAMS MATSON of Kenna passed away on March 23, 2022, at her home, with her family beside her.A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, April 2 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley.Full obituary obituary may be read by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donna Christine Williams Matson Obituary Kenna Memorial Visitation Pass Away Funeral Home Recommended for you Local Spotlight Emory C. (Sam) Waggoner Larry Dwight McKinney Ronald Keith Humphrey Willard Henry McClanahan Carlos A. Moore Arthur Leroy Cobbs Blank Linda Sue Spurlock Robert Hill Harbert Charles Russell Hirst Blank Michael Edward Jones Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 30, 2022 Daily Mail WV KVAS acquires Don Haxton Telescope Star parties part of Astronomical Society's cosmic calendar of events Nationals statement from the board of the Charleston Amateur Hockey Association Nationals prove slippery for Charleston Chiefs, team will shoot for next year Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks