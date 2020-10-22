Donna Cumbridge

DONNA MARIE CUMBRIDGE of St. Albans passed away October 19, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta , Ohio with her sister Peggy by her side.
She was born April 5, 1949 in Cunard, WV.
She is survived by her mother Lola Cumbridge of St. Albans, daughter Cindy Chapman of St. Albans, grandchildren Ashley (Bob) and greatgrandson Alex Cobb of Spencer WV, Amber and Johnathan Sweet of Charleston, WV, sister Peggy (Roy) Holliday of Belpre, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her father Earl Cumbridge Sr. of Belle, sister Wanda Cumbridge of Groveport, Ohio, brother Earl Jr. and his beloved wife Connie and their son Richard of Danville, WV.
A walk thru visitation will be Friday, October 23 10 to 11 a.m., at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St. Cedar Grove, WV and a graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m., at Montgomery Memorial Park, London with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing and face coverings are required.
Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Cumbridge family.