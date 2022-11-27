DONNA D. WICKLINE HARPER of Sissonville WV went to the Lord on November 21st 2022.
She was a loving mother and grandmother that loved gospel music and gardening and many crafts.
She was preceded in death by her late husband Carl R. Harper and her companion Kenneth Wines. Her father and mother, George and Della Wickline her sisters, Virginia, Geraldine, Katherine and Betty; her brothers, Harold (Bud) and Eugene Wickline.
She is survived by daughters, Deloris (Dale) Legg, Rosemary Tignor (John Hundley), Carlos Harper Boggess (Delmar Reed); grandchildren Randy Carl (Amy) Shamblin, Michelle (Shane) Lee, Andrew (Sarah) Tignor and Sherry Walker, Sheila (Keith) Wilson, Beth and Elisha Reed and loved by all her great grandchildren and great great grandchildren and sisters, Nelma (Hollie) Hawkins , Sue (Dale) Good and brother, Arnold Ray Wickline (Alice Daniels), nieces, nephews and cousins. Want to say a special thanks to Avalon Hospice of Franklin, Tennessee for their care.
A joint funeral service for Donna Wickline Harper and her lifelong companion Kenneth Lee Wines will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Bobby Jones officiating. Burial will be in the Wickline Family Cemetery, Cicerone.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home.