Donna Faye Kerns

DONNA FAYE
ROBINSON KERNS, 89, of Charleston WV, passed after a brief illness in Charlotte, NC on 17th February 2021. Donna was born in Littleton, WV to Ocie Ruth Haines Robinson and Harry Robinson in 1931. She was a graduate of West Liberty College and worked for many years in the Charleston area as a Registered Dental Hygienist. Donna had a great love of home and family, and her children and beloved granddaughters brought great joy to her throughout her life. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Charleston, where she and her husband, the late Harold Lewis Kerns, were married.
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Ocie Ruth Robinson Green and step-father, Charles Marvin Green of Clarksburg, WV, and niece Sharon Zamsky Kirkwood of Farmington Hills, MI.
She is survived by her children, daughter Mary "Mimi" Kerns of London, England, son David Kerns, daughter-in-law Danielle Kerns, and granddaughters Olivia and Abigail Kerns, all of Charlotte, NC.
There will be a family graveside service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Mt. Clare, WV on Monday 22nd February.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations in memory of Donna Faye Robinson Kerns be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte NC 28247 donatehospice.org.
Memories may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary.