Donna Faye LaLonde

DONNA FAYE (MCNEALY) LALONDE In loving memory of Donna Faye (McNealy) LaLonde, 63, of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on October 1, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Norma and Don McNealy, grandson Joshua Byrd II, brother, Michael McNealy, nephew Shawn McNealy and many more family members.
Donna was born on December 16, 1958. She was a St. Albans High School graduate and lived in St. Albans for most of her life. She was a very loving and beautiful person and had a very happy life. Donna adored her grandchildren, loved yard sailing, going to the movies on Tuesday nights with family and spending time with family and friends. She will be forever in our hearts and missed by many.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, of 45 years, Richard LaLonde, daughter and son in law, Michelle and Stanton Lacy, grandchildren, Zachary and Josie Lacy; brothers, Mark McNealy and David McNealy, longtime friend and sister-in-law, Rebecca McNealy, and many more sister and brothers in laws, nieces and nephews; special and longtime friend Connie Casdorph, and many more family and friends.
A service to honor and celebrate Donna's life will be held at noon on Thursday October 6, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Shelby McNealy officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: The American Cancer Society, 3508 Staunton Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25314 or at cancer.org/involved/donate