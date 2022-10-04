Thank you for Reading.

Donna Faye LaLonde
DONNA FAYE (MCNEALY) LALONDE In loving memory of Donna Faye (McNealy) LaLonde, 63, of St. Albans, WV passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on October 1, 2022.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Norma and Don McNealy, grandson Joshua Byrd II, brother, Michael McNealy, nephew Shawn McNealy and many more family members.

