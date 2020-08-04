DONNA GAIL BECKETT, 66, of Beckley, WV passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Jackie Withrow Hospital after a long illness. She was born April 1, 1954 in Hurricane, WVShe was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Verona Beckett and sister Hilda.
She is survived by her brother Mike (Marlene) Beckett of Hurricane and sister Mary (David) Sumner of Murfreesboro, TN. 4 nephews and 2 nieces. Private Graveside services will be held.
The family would like to thank the Staff at Jackie Withrow Hospital for all the care they have given all these years. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice.