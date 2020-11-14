DONNA GAYE ALLISON age 73 of Goldtown formerly of Cabin Creek died November 11, 2020. She was born August 1, 1947 at Cabin Creek and was the daughter of the late Elbert "Duke" and Ivy Mare Perkins Allison. She was also preceded in death by her 4 brothers and 8 sisters.
Surviving: son Kenny "Mike" Allison and his wife Amy of Goldtown; Special nephew David "BoBo" Allison of Chesapeake; grandchildren Beth Davis (EC), Lucas and Kendall Allison; Leah, Norman and Nohlan, David, Leslie, LeeAnda, Lindsey and Conner Lee; 5 great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be Sunday at 6 pm at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Elder Ronnie Etue officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the funeral home where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com