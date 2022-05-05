DONNA GLORIA (WEHRLE) KING, 77, of Sissonville passed away suddenly April 28, 2022 at home. She was born March 8, 1945 , daughter to the late Norman and Lena Wehrle.
Donna graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School, retired from K-Mart and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was loved by many, loved being with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. They were her world. She was a longtime member of Derricks Creek Community Church, and enjoyed attending services at the church. She had a big heart and loved helping people.
Preceding her in death were her husbands, John Iman and Frank King; brothers, Skip, Harry Don and Dickie and her grandson, Zachary.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Summers (Chuck) and son, John Iman, II (Lisa). Grandchildren, Cassie Kirk (Luke), Lukas Summers, Jessica Lovings, Brian (Marita) Wooten and Nicole Wooten; great grandchildren, Ford, Harrison, Evie, Bradley, Ayva, Chayse and Deiyon, sister, Kay Zozula (Mike) of Pennsylvania; Kimberly D'Arco whom Donna loved as a daughter. Also left to mourn her passing are many nieces, nephews, extended family and church family.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022 at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Carl Casto officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service, also at the Funeral Home.