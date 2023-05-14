DONNA J. ALLEN passed away peacefully at her Mason, Ohio home on Wednesday, 5/11/23. Donna was the daughter of Thomas and Betty (Stump) Hickok born January 24, 1949, at St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, WV. She is the mother of 3, John Wesley, Aaron Eugene, and Christina Kicki of Sweden, and grandmother to 7 grandchildren: Lucas Daniel, Levi Samuel, Sarah Elizabeth, Kylie Sheree, Hunter, Julia, and Elin of Sweden. She had been married to John E. Allen for 54 years as of this July. She was a United Methodist. She is survived by her brother David and his spouse Pam of Reedsville, WV.
Donna is a member of Sutton High School class of 1966. She was known for singing and was a member of the Gospel Heirs a Southern Gospel Group. She was active in the Church as a clergy spouse. She was a person of good cheer and outgoing with all whom she met. She directed children's Christmas musicals over a 30-year span.
There will be a Life Celebration and Worship service on Friday, May 19, 1 p.m., at the Christ United Methodist Church in Sutton, WV.
Officiating Clergy: Phillip Hickman, Charles Bolen, Tom McDowell, and Casey Stinespring.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Christ United Methodist Church Main St. Sutton, WV 26601. Cards may be addressed to 426 Kings Mills Rd., Mason, Ohio 45040.