DONNA J. DARBY, 86, of Big Chimney, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 2nd 2021. She has entered into the Holy and Loving Arms of her Eternal, Gracious, Merciful, Heavenly Savior-the Lord Jesus Christ.
Donna was a Family Worship Center media church member. She was a former employee at Michael's Drug Store, Dr. Sue's office in Big Chimney, and Stone and Thomas department store.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Hansford and Grace Boggs; husband, Grover C. Darby, Sr.; and daughter Penny L. Darby McGuire.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet S. Jones (Kirby) of Elkview, son, Grover C. Darby, Jr. of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and daughter (and caregiver) Kimberly K. Taylor (Todd) of Charleston, WV; seven grandsons, Kirby Lee Jones, Derek Jones, Nathaniel Darby, Dustin Darby, Robbie McGuire, Lewis Taylor (caregiver), and Logan Taylor (caregiver). Two great-grandchildren, Hannah and Hunter. Siblings Ruth Ann Van Slyke (Jack) of Shinnston; Charles H. Boggs (Patricia) of Charleston, and Harold Boggs of Charleston.
The family would like to thank the Hospice team for their care and compassion including Dr. Boggess, Laurel, Katie, Becky, Christina, and Connie.
Family and friends are invited to gather for the funeral service that will be held on Saturday, June 5th at 2 p.m., at the Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney, West Virginia with Pastor Lewis Taylor officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.