DONNA JANE SAMPLES, 74, of South Charleston passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at Dunbar Center.Donna was a graduate of Dunbar High School. She made all feel welcome with her constant smile, generosity, and by always remembering the name of everyone she met.She was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher, who she loved always; parents, Bob & Betty Knightstep; and father and mother-in-law, Walter & Bernice Samples.Donna is survived by her husband of 54 years, Ken; sister, Robbie (Matt) Coleman; and multiple family members and friends.Private services will be held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek. Burial will follow at Samples Family Cemetery, Spring Hill Mountain.Special appreciation to her exceptional, caring friend, Cindy Schoettker.In lieu of flowers, Donna, who loved her furry friends, would appreciate contributions to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Society, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311.