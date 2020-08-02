DONNA JEAN BROWN, age 83, of South Charleston, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House West after an extended illness.
Donna was born April 8, 1937 in Oak Hill, daughter of the late George and Zella Wilson. She is also preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Brown, Sr.
She was a homemaker, wife and mother.
Donna is survived by her son, David, his wife Diane, of South Charleston; grandson Christopher of Morgantown, WV; her favorite aunt, Velma Hall of Norton, OH; and many cousins.
A service to honor the life of Donna will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday August 4, at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen White officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Friends may share condolences at our website www.snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.