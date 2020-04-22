DONNA JEAN GERWIG, 82, died Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at Charleston Gardens in Charleston, West Virginia.
Donna was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on September 6, 1937. At a very young age, Donna and her mother moved to Gassaway to live on the farm belonging to Donna's grandparents. There she enjoyed a happy childhood, filled with all of the adventures of growing up on a farm and surrounded by a family who loved her deeply.
As a child, she attended Bender's Run Baptist Church, where God graciously saved her and brought her into a relationship with Himself through the atoning work of Jesus Christ on the cross.
Donna graduated from Gassaway High School in 1955. As a graduation gift, Donna received from her family a blue suit, a white hat and gloves to wear for job interviews, and so she bravely set off for the "big city" of Charleston, West Virginia. She quickly found work as a professional secretary with C&P Telephone (now Verizon), and she worked there until her retirement in 1996.
In 1965, Donna became a member of Randolph Street Baptist Church, where she remained until her death. Her church will deeply miss her.
Donna's life was marked by faithfulness. She was a faithful friend, maintaining close friendships for well over a half century with her dear friends from Randolph Street, including Hazel Dowdy, Jean Cornelius, Margaret Teal and Bertie Baber. She was a faithful member of her Church, serving her Church family quietly and devotedly for 55 years. Donna was faithful to her Savior, having fled to His cross for mercy as a young girl. All her life, Donna found in Him salve for every wound, joy for every sorrow, hope for every trial. She is now in His presence, and her joy is complete. To God be the glory for the life of Donna Jean Gerwig.