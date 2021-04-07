DONNA JEAN (TAWNEY) FULL PAXTON went home to be with Jesus, her Lord and Savior, on April 5, 2021. Her passing was peaceful.
She was born June 23, 1942, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Ernest R. Tawney and Nedra Post Tawney.
Donna graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1960. The day of her Senior Boat Ride, she started working at the C & P Telephone Company in engineering in Parkersburg, WV, working there for 38 years.
She is survived by her much-loved daughter, Sabrina Full McKitrick White and husband Randy Hood; her sister, Charlene Ketterman; grandchildren, Mason McKitrick and wife Burgandy, Hannah (Allie) White, and Glenna (Katie) Hood; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her late husband, Harold Keith Paxton; sister, Ruth Ellen McFarland; brother, Richard E. Tawney; brothers-in-law, Floyd O. McFarland and Gaile J. Ketterman; and nephew, Floyd Earl McFarland.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chris Sowards officiating. Visitation is from 11 until 1 p.m., time of service at the funeral home.
A private burial will follow at Ravenswood Cemetery beside her previous husband, Keith Paxton.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Pilot Dogs Inc., 625 W. Town Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215.
