DONNA JEAN RAWSON, (90) of Point Pleasant WV, passed away July 24, 2020. To encourage safety and social distancing, the family invites friends to a drive-through visitation at Kirkland Memorial Gardens on Friday July 31st from 11 to Noon. Committal services will be held at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.